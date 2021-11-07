Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

GIL opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,033 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

