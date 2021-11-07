Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$27.05 and a twelve month high of C$51.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.03. The firm has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

