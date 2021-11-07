Gladstone Investment Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GAIN opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

