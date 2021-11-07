Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GKOS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 590,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

