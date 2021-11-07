Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

