Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Shares Up 0.5%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

