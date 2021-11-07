Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of GNL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 728,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,460. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Net Lease stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

