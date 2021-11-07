Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $186.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $226.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $128.61 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.