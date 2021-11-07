Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

GMED stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 963,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,395. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

