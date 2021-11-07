Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.