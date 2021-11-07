Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 341,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of ENI worth $23,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at $2,231,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ENI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $989,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 139.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

