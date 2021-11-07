Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 59,176 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 723,122 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 606,363 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,012,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 471,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,346,000 after acquiring an additional 424,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

