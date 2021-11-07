Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Posts Earnings Results

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 90.06% and a negative net margin of 39.91%.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $290.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

