Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $897.20 million-$900.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.81 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 206,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

