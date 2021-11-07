Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $897.20 million-$900.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.81 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,444. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

