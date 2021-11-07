Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $897.20 million-$900.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.81 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,444. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.