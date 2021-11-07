Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Raymond James set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.56.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$99.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$101.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

