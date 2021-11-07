Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a $29.53 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

GWLIF stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

