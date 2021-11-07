Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.09.

Shares of GWO opened at C$38.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.92 and a 52-week high of C$39.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

