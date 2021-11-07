Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Green Dot updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.270 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.33 EPS.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,985. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,318 shares of company stock worth $226,673 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

