Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Green Dot also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Green Dot stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 811,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

