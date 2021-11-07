Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.270 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.33 EPS.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 811,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,318 shares of company stock worth $226,673. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

