Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GHL opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $341.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

