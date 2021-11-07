Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

GRG opened at GBX 3,131 ($40.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,025.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,730.02. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,331 ($17.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,218 ($42.04).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

