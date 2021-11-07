Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) rose 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 15,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,029,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Get Groupon alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.24 million, a PE ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.