Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 4,113 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $24.01.

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

