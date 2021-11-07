Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells $71,920.20 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $487.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

