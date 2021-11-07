Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $77.13 million and $4.15 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00083205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00082734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00100027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.59 or 0.07335766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,447.48 or 1.00074598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022082 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

