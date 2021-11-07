Hanesbrands Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Hanesbrands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

