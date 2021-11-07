Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Up 8.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares were up 8.5% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 3,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Specifically, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

