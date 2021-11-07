Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €47.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.13 ($50.74).

NOEJ stock opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.47. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

