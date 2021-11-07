HC Wainwright Increases Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $40.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,500 shares of company stock worth $11,421,500 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.