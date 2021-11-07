Head-To-Head Comparison: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) versus Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apartment Income REIT and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 7 3 0 2.18 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $47.10, suggesting a potential downside of 12.34%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Horizon Group Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.72 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -116.80 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Group Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.