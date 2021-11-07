Head to Head Comparison: Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) versus Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Repare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -707.79% N/A -51.57% Repare Therapeutics N/A -27.90% -22.13%

68.3% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma and Repare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Repare Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 95.40%. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 79.37%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Repare Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Repare Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $6.91 million 49.94 -$63.74 million ($0.91) -3.82 Repare Therapeutics $140,000.00 7,266.98 -$53.42 million ($2.66) -10.30

Repare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbutus Biopharma. Repare Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbutus Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats Arbutus Biopharma on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small-molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing RP-6306, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

