Head to Head Comparison: DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 5.00 $2.12 billion $1.76 14.28 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 38.19% 9.84% 0.80% Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DNB Bank ASA and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 4 2 0 2.14 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 4 8 4 0 2.00

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus target price of $195.40, indicating a potential upside of 677.40%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

