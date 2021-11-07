Head-To-Head Survey: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $5.89 million 145.29 -$35.25 million ($2.12) -13.63

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A DermTech -558.38% -28.74% -27.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sera Prognostics and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. DermTech has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.91%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

DermTech beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc. is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments. Its products include adhesive skin collection kit, pigmented lesion assay, nevome, and carcinome. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

