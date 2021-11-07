HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0025 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $132,449.26 and approximately $98.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

