HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.71 ($94.95).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.78. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.