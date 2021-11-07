Helios Technologies (HLIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.600-$3.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.60-3.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLIO opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

