Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.97

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.97 and last traded at $92.97, with a volume of 1959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,992,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

