HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

