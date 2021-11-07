HempCoin (THC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,291.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $1,291.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,951.98 or 1.00087766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00058229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.10 or 0.00778866 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,000,665 coins and its circulating supply is 263,865,515 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

