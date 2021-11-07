Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli Buys 5,000 Shares

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,733 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

