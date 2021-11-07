Hertz Network (HTZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55,633.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 112.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $55,633.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00086070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00083822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00100427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.59 or 0.07391624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,639.05 or 0.99683593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022218 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

