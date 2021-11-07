Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

HSKA traded up $9.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.15. 200,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,799. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day moving average is $231.53. Heska has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

