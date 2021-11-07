Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Heska stock traded up $9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.15. 200,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.23 and its 200-day moving average is $231.53. Heska has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.37 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

