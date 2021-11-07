Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,658. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

