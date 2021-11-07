HighPeak Energy (HPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HPK opened at $14.18 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) by 483.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

