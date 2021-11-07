Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.80

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.80 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 115.50 ($1.51). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 2,191,956 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

In other news, insider Marlene Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,240.92).

About Home REIT (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

