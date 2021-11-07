Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

