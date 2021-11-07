Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
