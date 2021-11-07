Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.25

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $883.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

